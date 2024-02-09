SM partners with DOT for Entertainment City Hop-On Hop-Off Tours

Great news for tourists!

You can now explore the vibrant attractions within Entertainment City as the Department of Tourism launched the latest stop of the Hop-On Hop-Off, the Entertainment Hub, recently held at SM Mall of Asia. The HOHO tour invites tourists to explore the vibrant entertainment scenes of Pasay and Paranaque, featuring modern complexes, bustling nightlife, and cultural landmarks, with multiple designated bus stops, including the SM Mall of Asia Main Stop, MOA Seaside, and SMX Convention Center.

“We take immense pride in being a part of this innovative venture. This signifies our commitment to creating memorable experiences and fostering a deeper connection between our guests and the dynamic cities we proudly call home,” said Tan in his speech.