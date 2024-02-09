LATEST

SM partners with DOT for Entertainment City Hop-On Hop-Off Tours

Explore the pulse of Pasay-Parañaque like never before!
SM Supermalls’ President Steven Tan (6th from right) and Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco (6th from left), along with partners including DOT National Capital Region Regional Director Sharlene Batin, Tourism Promotions Board Chief Operating Officer Marga Nograles, Pasay City Councilor Joey Calixto Isidro, Positive Exposure Productions founder Marinel Lee, and SMX Convention Center Vice President Michael Jaey Albana, toast at the inauguration of the DOT’s Hop-On Hop-Off newest stop, the Entertainment Hub, held recently at the SM Mall of Asia.
SM Supermalls’ President Steven Tan (6th from right) and Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco (6th from left), along with partners including DOT National Capital Region Regional Director Sharlene Batin, Tourism Promotions Board Chief Operating Officer Marga Nograles, Pasay City Councilor Joey Calixto Isidro, Positive Exposure Productions founder Marinel Lee, and SMX Convention Center Vice President Michael Jaey Albana, toast at the inauguration of the DOT’s Hop-On Hop-Off newest stop, the Entertainment Hub, held recently at the SM Mall of Asia.

Great news for tourists!

You can now explore the vibrant attractions within Entertainment City as the Department of Tourism launched the latest stop of the Hop-On Hop-Off, the Entertainment Hub, recently held at SM Mall of Asia. The HOHO tour invites tourists to explore the vibrant entertainment scenes of Pasay and Paranaque, featuring modern complexes, bustling nightlife, and cultural landmarks, with multiple designated bus stops, including the SM Mall of Asia Main Stop, MOA Seaside, and SMX Convention Center.

“We take immense pride in being a part of this innovative venture. This signifies our commitment to creating memorable experiences and fostering a deeper connection between our guests and the dynamic cities we proudly call home,” said Tan in his speech.

SM Supermalls’ President Steven Tan
SM Supermalls’ President Steven Tan
Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco
Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco
Department of Tourism National Capital Region Regional Director Sharlene Batin
Department of Tourism National Capital Region Regional Director Sharlene Batin
Tourism Promotions Board Chief Operating Officer Marga Nograles
Tourism Promotions Board Chief Operating Officer Marga Nograles
Inspired by international hop-on-hop-off tours, the Philippines showcases the cities of Pasay, Paranaque, Makati, and Manila, with a dedicated mobile app providing essential travel info, supporting guided tours, enabling cashless payments, offering real-time Global Positioning System bus tracking, and presenting details on hotels, dining, and local attractions.
Inspired by international hop-on-hop-off tours, the Philippines showcases the cities of Pasay, Paranaque, Makati, and Manila, with a dedicated mobile app providing essential travel info, supporting guided tours, enabling cashless payments, offering real-time Global Positioning System bus tracking, and presenting details on hotels, dining, and local attractions.
Download the "Philippine Hop-On Hop-Off" app on Google Play and the Apple Store for hassle-free bus schedule checks and ticket purchases, to explore the Entertainment Hub's designated stops including SM Mall of Asia Main Stop, SMX Convention Center, and MOA Seaside. Photo from the Department of Tourism.
Download the "Philippine Hop-On Hop-Off" app on Google Play and the Apple Store for hassle-free bus schedule checks and ticket purchases, to explore the Entertainment Hub's designated stops including SM Mall of Asia Main Stop, SMX Convention Center, and MOA Seaside. Photo from the Department of Tourism.

To know more about SM Supermalls’ government-related activities, visit www.smsupermalls.com or visit @SMSupermalls on social media. 

Related Stories

No stories found.

Subscribe to Our Newspaper

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph