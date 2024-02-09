Security guard shoots bolo-wielding man dead

A security guard yesterday shot and killed a bolo-wielding man who aimed his weapon at him when he tried to pacify him during an altercation with another man whom he hacked to death earlier along Mabini Street corner Pedro Gil, Ermita, Manila.

MPD-PS 5 identified the fatality as Arsito Santamen y Tan, alias Lakay, legal age who succumb to multiple bullet wounds in the body.

Santamen’s hacking victim who was brought to the hospital was identified as Acmad Ignacio alias Bogart, 31, a resident of 151 San Agustin Street, Ermita, Manila.

The said security guard suspect who was turned over to the Homicide section was also identified as Arnel John Barcoma y Pendejito, 33, security guard and a resident of Ipil-Ipil Street corner Tindalo Street, North Signal, Taguig City.

Investigation revealed that the incident occurred at 7:40 p.m. at Mabini Street, near the corner of Pedro Gil Street, Ermita, Manila.

It was also learned that Santamen and Ignacio had earlier gotten into a heated argument that led to hacking by the latter.