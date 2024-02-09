‘Prove you’re not obstructionists!’

House leaders on Friday pressed the Senate to act with dispatch on Resolution of Both Houses 6, or RBH 6, after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gave his imprimatur to amending the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

“The President made it clear that these provisions hinder the entry of foreign investments and the potential for faster and inclusive economic growth, which in turn could translate to a better life for every Filipino,” Speaker Martin Romualdez said.

On Constitution Day Thursday, Marcos declared a strong interest in amending the “restrictive provisions of the Constitution that hinder the country’s economic growth.”

The Senate last week said it would not be badgered to take shortcuts in tackling RBH 6 after the House-led People’s Initiative to effect Charter change (Cha-cha) was shelved by the Commission on Elections after it met with strong opposition.

Deputy Speaker David Suarez prodded the Senate to work with a sense of urgency and to set aside political differences by passing RBH 6 in compliance with the President’s call.

“It is high time for the Senate to prove whether they are genuine partners in nation-building or mere obstructionists. The passage of RBH 6 is a litmus test of their commitment to meaningful reforms that will benefit the Filipino people,” Suarez said.

RBH 6, filed by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senators Juan Edgardo Angara and Loren Legarda, proposes amendments to the Constitution’s economic provisions on public services, education, and the advertising industry.

Before RBH 6, the People’s Initiative was marred by allegations of signature-buying using cash and Department of Social Welfare and Development dole-outs.

Last week, Senator Imee Marcos accused Romualdez of being the PI’s chief proponent as she cited reports that P20 million was allocated per district to gather signatures.

The Senate raised a howl against the PI because it would seek to form both chambers of Congress into a constituent assembly, or Con-Ass, to vote as one body, thereby emasculating the 24-member Senate against the nearly 300 House membership.

House leaders thanked Marcos for standing on his “clear and unequivocal” position, which they believed cleared the air between the House and the Senate, which had been locked in fierce debate over cha-cha.

Critics of cha-cha, including former president Rodrigo Duterte, had slammed the effort to amend the Constitution, saying it would only perpetuate Marcos and other politicians in power.

“This should clear the doubts of some senators, especially a former party-list colleague, that the House wants more than economic reforms to the 37-year-old Charter,” said Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers, chairperson of the House committee on dangerous drugs.

“The President’s remarks [are] the endorsement we all need to assure the Senate that there is no basis for their accusation against the alleged House plan to abolish it or take it out of the equation.”

Meanwhile, political science professor Clarita Carlos said that those seeking to amend the Constitution cannot be expected to stop at tweaking its economic provisions.

“If you touch one, you must touch them all,” she said.

“I am sure that even those who promote only the economic provisions know it (cha-cha) will eventually spill over into politics,” she said.

With NEIL ALCOBER