Photo op during the QC Tourism Department tour in Banawe

LOOK: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte and other VIPs pose with the members of the media at the Filipino-Chinese friendship arch as the Quezon City Tourism Department tour Chinese landmarks in the largest Chinatown in the world, Banawe in Quezon City, as part of the city’s 3-day Chinese New Year celebration and its effort to promote Banawe as a tourist destination on Friday, 9 February 2024.