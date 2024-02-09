NYC, CHR partner on youth empowerment, voter's education

The National Youth Commission and Commission on Human Rights recently held a coordinative meeting to discuss potential areas of collaboration and partnership.

The discussion between the NYC and CHR focused on empowering young Filipinos and promoting their right to suffrage through voter's education initiatives which may be anchored to the Philippine Youth Development Plan 2023-2028 through the Sangguniang Kabataan.

"We are excited to join hands with the CHR in ensuring the voices of our youth are heart and their rights are protected," NYC Executive Director Leah Villalon said.

During the meeting, the NYC also presented its key programs and activities that promote youth empowerment and participation in various aspects of governance.

The NYC and CHR are set to initiate exploratory discussion to formalize a memorandum of agreement, to strategically develop targeted plans and programs for collaborative efforts.