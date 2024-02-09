Nedy Tantoco, visionary leader of Rustan's, passes away at 77

Zenaida "Nedy" R. Tantoco, chairperson and CEO of Rustan Commercial Corporation and Stores Specialists Inc., passed away at age 77 on Thursday night, 8 February 2024, her family announced.

"Although known in the industry for her astute professionalism, Nedy will always be better remembered as a nurturing force in fostering family empowerment and unity. These, she believed, were key for their family’s future generations to thrive," part of the family's statement read.

Known not only for her entrepreneurial prowess but also for her philanthropic endeavors and patronage of the arts, she leaves behind a legacy of excellence in both business and community engagement.