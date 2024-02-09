Long-standing ‘rido’ finally resolved

ISABELA CITY — Soldiers from the 101st Infantry (Three Red Arrows) Brigade facilitated a five-year-old “rido” settlement between two political warring groups in Barangay Ettub-Ettub, Sumisip in Basilan province.

The feud has already claimed three lives from both groups and hinder the development of the village.

According to 101st Infantry Brigade commander Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon, the rido settlement was held at the 64th IB Headquarters in Barangay Tumahubong last Tuesday.

Luzon identified the two warring groups as of Midznim Asjad, the incumbent village chair of Barangay Ettub-Ettub, Sumisip and Nasser Buena, the former Barangay chief of Barangay Ettub-Ettub.

“They submitted themselves to the 64th Infantry (Knights) Battalion in Barangay Tumahubong, Sumisip in Basilan who facilitated an amicable settlement of their rido on Tuesday,” Luzon said.

He narrated that Asjad has already lost two members of his family while former barangay captain Buena lost a member of his family.

During the ceremony, both parties agreed to sign support to a collective desire to achieve peace, forgiveness and unity and sealed their words with a solemn oath to the Holy Quran.

The group of Asjad and Buena also surrendered one M16 rifle each as a gesture of their sincerity to adopt peace and reconciliation, Luzon said.

To recall, the rido has hampered the government’s effort to ensure peace, security, good governance, and development of the town and if not settled, it will continue to undermine the peace and order of the community.

It will also severely affect the peace of mind of the populace and the delivery of government services and significantly hinders the learning of the young students of Sumisip.

Meantime, Luzon lauded the efforts of the Local Government Executives of Sumisip for unceasingly pursuing a peaceful resolution of the internal conflicts in their municipality.