JBLMGH receives ISO certification

Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital achieved a significant milestone as it was awarded the ISO Integrated Management System on Thursday, 8 February.

The ISO IMS was presented by Certification Partner Global during the First Universal Health Care-Health Services Cluster Area 1 Management Review 2024 at the Orchard Hotel, Baguio City.

The ISO IMS certification attests to JBLMGH's adherence o international standard in Quality Management, Environmental Management, and Safety Management.

"This comprehensive certification underscores JBLMGH's commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare services while prioritizing environmental sustainability and ensuring the safety and well-being of its workforce," the DOH said.

Aligned with one of the DOH's 8-Point Action Agenda, "Ligtas, dekalidad, at mapagkalingang serbisyo," the certification serves as a testament to JBLMGH's unwavering dedication to advancing public health services.

"By surpassing industry standards and embracing excellence, JBLMGH continues to set new benchmarks in healthcare delivery, ultimately contributing to the enhancement of healthcare standards nationwide," the DOH added.