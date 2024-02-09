Honey greets Chinoys on CNY

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna extended her greetings to the members of the Chinese-Filipino community, as they usher in the Chinese New Year at 12 midnight of 9 February and welcome the Year of the Wood Dragon which begins on 10 February.

Lacuna said she is one with the Chinoys in celebrating the Chinese New Year, as she cited the role of Chinese-Filipinos in shaping the city’s rich history and progress over the years.

The mayor cited the great contributions of “Chinoys” to the city’s programs and thanked them for supporting the local government of Manila in all its undertakings.

Lacuna expressed belief and optimism that even if the Chinoys have Chinese blood running in their veins, they are Filipinos in heart and mind as proven by their concern for government and Manila residents.

Particularly, she expressed utmost pride over how Chinese-Filipino communities in Manila extended all possible help to aid the city in addressing the pandemic.

Lacuna also thanked Chinese-Filipinos who have been doing business in the city and urged others to do the same, saying the dues they pay to the city help fund all her programs aimed at alleviating the plight of all Manilans.

She thus enjoined the Chinese-Filipinos to continue working hand-in-hand with the local government and to establish even deeper ties.

In the meantime, Lacuna assured the Chinoys in Manila that the local government will respond to their needs the best way it could and that no harm would come to them.

Meantime, she assured them that the local government of Manila is doing everything to be prudent with city funds, making sure that not a single cent goes to waste, as it is the only way that the city can repay the support it gets from its taxpayers.