BI agents arrest South Korean wanted for telco fraud, drug trafficking

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported the arrest of a South Korean wanted in Seoul for his involvement in telecommunications fraud and drug trafficking.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the suspect as 43-year-old Sim Dongwoo, who was arrested last Tuesday in Buenavista, Marinduque by BI Fugitive Search Unit ((FSU) operatives.

According to Tansingco, Sim was taken into custody based on a warrant that he issued in response to a summary deportation order against the Korean that the BI Board of Commissioners had issued more than three years ago.

"We will thus deport him immediately so he can face trial for the crimes he allegedly committed. He was already included in our blacklist and perpetually banned from re-entering the country,” Tansingco said.

The BI chief added that according to information provided by the BI-Interpol section, Sim was the target of an Interpol red notice prior to the issuance of a warrant of arrest against him by the Seoul Central District Court in July 2021.

According to reports, Sim was accused of fraud before the said court for being a part of the syndicate that used voice phishing to scam its victims out of about 58 million won, or about $44,000 USD.

The suspect allegedly pretended to be a financial consultant who offered bogus loans in exchange for processing fees, and they made random calls to their target victims.

Authorities in South Korea also claim that in September of last year, Sim and his associates smuggled 200 grams of the illegal methamphetamine drug, also known as "Philopon," into South Korea from Manila.

Additionally, from August to December of last year, this syndicate was also accused of possessing more than a thousand grams of methamphetamine on five different occasions.

Now Sim is currently detained at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, while awaiting his summary deportation back to South Korea.