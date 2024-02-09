BFAR trains fishers post-harvest skills

Subic Town, Zambales — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Region 3 conducted post-harvest training for fisherfolk of this town to limit wastage of caught fish as part of the government’s thrust of ensuring food security in the country.

According to Regional Fisheries Training and Fisherfolk Coordination Division, or RFTFCD, chief Romina Yutuc, this is a significant move towards promoting sustainable fisheries practices and empowering the local fisherfolk of Subic Town.

The training session was focused on fish smoking in collaboration with FishRight as the event focused on enhancing the post-harvest skills of members of the Nagtulong Fish Farmers Association.

Good manufacturing practices

Fisheries Post-harvest and Marketing Section, or FPHMS, OIC Stephen Arlo Lapid led the training on good manufacturing practices, providing valuable insights into the importance of maintaining quality and hygiene standards throughout the post-harvest process, ensuring that the final product meets market requirements.

The participants also engaged in hands-on training sessions on the smoking of galunggong, a popular fish species in the Philippines.

Various aspects of the smoking process, from preparation to smoking techniques were covered, imparting practical knowledge that the participants could directly apply in their daily fishing activities.

Municipal Agriculture Office OIC Lolita Buan warmly welcomed the initiative, expressing her gratitude to BFAR and FishRight for selecting their community for the training.

Buan highlighted the importance of such programs in contributing to the economic development of local communities dependent on fisheries.

Positive impact

For his part, provincial fisheries officer Neil Encinares expressed his optimism about the positive impact the training session would have on the Nagtulong Fish Farmers Association specifically, and the broader fishing community in the region.

He encouraged the participants to leverage their newfound skills to enhance the value of their catch and contribute to the sustainable growth of the local fisheries industry.