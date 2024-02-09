‘Bawal Bastos’ ordinance greenlighted

The local government of Danao City — through its City Council — passed an ordinance prohibiting various forms of gender-based streets and public spaces sexual harassments.

Danao City Councilor Carmen Remedios H. Durano told DAILY TRIBUNE that the ordinance is a commitment to human dignity and gender equality and encompasses in physical spaces, online platforms, workplaces, educational institutions and put utility vehicles.

The ordinance provides for the strict implementation of Republic Act 11313 or otherwise known as the “Safe Spaces Act” in the City of Danao.

Durano said this is also known as “Bawal Bastos” Ordinance of Danao City.

Overall, the ordinance emphasizes awareness, prevention and support for both victims and offenders, ensuring a safer and more respectful environment.

Ordinance 2023-17-028 also affirms the value of dignity of every person, guarantees full respect for human life, recognizes the role of women in nation-building and ensures the fundamental equality before the law of women and men.

Durano reiterated that men and women shall enjoy equality, security and safety not only in private but also on the streets, public spaces, online, workplaces and educational and training institutions.

Meantime, a sexual harassment hotline has been created and being operated by the Danao City Social Welfare and Development Office.

Penalties has been set on such prohibited acts on unwarranted sexual actions and remarks.