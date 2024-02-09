14-year-old shot dead by cousin

A 14-year-old teenager died after he was accidentally shot with a .38 revolver whom his cousin had been playing with like toy Friday morning in Tondo, Manila.

Declared dead at the Tondo Medical Center after seven hours of struggling is the victim identified as Alexis Michael Santos y Crisostomo, 14, a resident of 318 Ugbo Street, Barangay 96, Tondo, Manila.

Initial investigation by MPD-PS 1 revealed that the incident occurred at the house of suspect Edu Crisostomo y Guillermo, 22 of 309 Romana Street, Barangay 96, Tondo, Manila, at 11:30 in the morning.

It was learned that the victim and suspect were playing with the gun when it accidentally fired hitting the victim straight in the head.

The suspect, however, voluntarily surrendered to police accompanied by his siblings.

The body was brought to the St. Teresa Funeral shop for autopsy and further investigation.