Valenzuela academic centers break ground

With a vision of transforming Valenzuela into a “Reading City,” the local government had broken ground for three more Valenzuela City Academic Center for Excellence building projects located at Barangays Gen. T. De Leon, Marulas, and Mapulang Lupa on Thursday.

With three new learning hubs in the pipeline Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian, held the groundbreaking and capsule-laying ceremonies for Valenzuela City Academic Center for Excellence.

“Starting the year strong, these building projects underway aim to provide more proximate and accessible learning spaces for Valenzuelanos from all walks of life,” Gatchalian said.