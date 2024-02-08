Two women found dead

Authorities reported that police have discovered the bodies of two women in separate areas in Manila last Wednesday.

The Manila Police District reported that a certain Jovelyn Sario was found lifeless along MH Del Pilar Street in Ermita, Manila at 3 a.m.

Initial reports disclosed that Sario was discovered lying on the street by a witness identified as Joan dela Cruz. Cruz said that Sario had been experiencing difficulty breathing before becoming unresponsive and losing her pulse. The cause of death is currently under investigation.

Over at Tondo, the lifeless body of a certain Estrellita Maglente was discovered by the witness identified as Ramil Antonio, hired to repair Maglente’s roof after informing Bernardo Bono, Maglente’s nephew, who then helped break down the door.

Maglente was found dead inside the bathroom. The cause of death is under investigation.

The bodies of both women have been transported to the Body and Light Funeral Parlor by the Manila Police District Homicide Section for further investigation.