Tit for tat: Daniel Padilla fans clap back at Dominic Roque

“Over a decade na po ang friendship namin. Sobrang kilalang-kilala ko na po siya (Our friendship is now over a decade. I know him so well),” she added.

Masa, for his part, revealed that he is now into photography because of Sarmiento.

“Sobrang aesthetic ng mga pictures niya,” he said.

Sarmiento has appeared in a slew of Kapuso shows including Nakarehas na Puso, Tadhana: Ligaya, Happy Together, Magpakailanman: The Power of Love and Black Rider.

Masa, on the other hand, has appeared in Start-Up PH, Luv Is: Love at First Read, Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko and is also part of Black Rider.

Doing drugs again?

An actress is rumored to be into drugs again.

In her latest interview, she demonstrated what appears to be the ways of a drug-dependent individual. She was extraordinarily hyper, fidgety at times and was too eager to answer questions.

What we know is that, in the past, she was into downers to make her chill all the time. But her recent actuations seem to suggest that she’s consuming uppers this time.

