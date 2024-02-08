QC pushes Banawe as tourism hub

In time for the celebration of the Chinese New Year, the local government of Quezon City has pushed Banawe Street — a known haven for car accessories and ethnic Chinese cuisines — to become a tourism destination especially during Lunar New Year celebrations.

The QC local government unit said that that it has lined up a three-day activity in celebration from 9 to 11 February 2024 and according to Mayor Joy Belmonte, the festivities signify the LGU’s commitment to promote Banawe as a place to enjoy unique Filipino-Chinese heritage through a variety of cultural attractions.

Through City Ordinance 2453-2015, Banawe Street and its environs has been declared as the city’s very own Chinatown district, which is the largest in the world with an area of 5,919 square kilometers.

On Friday, a QC Chinatown Heritage Tour will be led by Chinese tour guide Stanley Chi which will explore landmarks in the area such as Sheng Lian Temple, the Buddhist Humanitarian Organization headquarters of the Tzu Chi Foundation, the Filipino-Chinese Friendship arcs called “Paifangs” and the Wow Toy Museum.

The tour will also include a food crawl to some of the hidden culinary gems of the QC Chinatown District.

Also lined up is the QC Chinatown Food, Arts and Crafts fair featuring different booths selling Chinese delicacies, lucky charms and unique artisanal products, while a Lion and Dragon Dance through the different establishments in the area will kick off the second day, to be followed by the Chinatown Float Parade, Chinese Calligraphy and Painting Demonstration and the program proper at 4 p.m.