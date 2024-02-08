Malls join ‘Register Anywhere’ voter program

The Commission on Elections signed a memorandum of agreement on Thursday along with the SM Supermalls, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls and Robinsons Malls for the “register anywhere” program.

Comelec chairperson George Erwin Garcia said that the agreement marks the inclusion of 170 malls in collaboration with Comelec’s registration initiative which will enable Filipinos to register as new voters, reactivate their accounts, transfer their registration, or update their voter information at various partner locations like malls, schools, private companies and government offices.

Voter registration in the country is from 12 February to 30 September 2024 and Garcia stressed that it will not be extended.