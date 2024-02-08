Malls join Comelec's 'Register Anywhere' voter program

The Commission on Elections signed a memorandum of Agreement on Thursday along with the SM Supermalls, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, and Robinsons Malls for the "register anywhere" program.

The signing of MOA marks the inclusion of 170 malls in collaboration with Comelec's registration initiative. This program enables Filipinos to register as new voters, reactivate their accounts, transfer their registration, or update their voter information at various partner locations like malls, schools, private companies, and government offices.

Vice President and Head of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, Rene Arnobit noted that they are willing to parter with the Comelec for making registration easier for the Filipinos.

“We are more than willing to partner with the Comelec for this endeavor, making things easier for our mall-goers to participate in government activities,” Arnobit said.

Voter registration in the country is from February 12 to September 30.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said this would not be extended.

"Therefore, take advantage of the malls while they are available early. We guarantee convenience for everyone," Garcia said.

Garcia added that the public must be cautious of committing double or multiple registrations.

"We have the capability to determine if you are a double or multiple registrant. Therefore, once we discover that, you will face charges of election offenses, with imprisonment ranging from one to three years,"

"Even if you have no bad faith, even if it was unintentional or a mere oversight, good faith is not a defense because it cannot be used as a defense against election offenses," Garcia said.