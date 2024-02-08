Makati mayor: ‘I will have the last laugh’

Makati Mayor Abby Binay has caught the attention of the public particularly the residents of the 10 EMBO’s whose political jurisdiction was awarded by the Supreme Court to Taguig City in a long drawn legal battle.

In a Facebook post, the Makati local chief executive posted a message apparently to herself.

“Note to self: They started it, you will finish it. Kapit lang. Let’s go to the exciting part. #ProudMakatizen,” said Binay in the post at the official city Facebook page.

“People have hurt me, kicked me to the curb and tried their best to put me down. I cry myself to sleep and ask why are there people like them but I always get up and keep going. I know that tomorrow things will be better. I know that these hardships will only make me stronger. I know I will end up on top laughing. Sa akin ang huling halakhak,” she added.

The post elicited various reactions of support telling the mayor that they will support her all the way.

“With you every step of the way!” commented Vice Mayor Monique Lagdameo in the mayor’s post.

The post also got 4,700 likes and many more comments that seemed to be the one being awaited by the residents of EMBO’s whose Yellow Card or health card has been rendered ineffective starting 1 January 2021 due to the transition from Makati to Taguig City.

Early on, Binay has given herself until March this year to decide whether she will pursue other political paths or run in the 2025 elections as mayor of Taguig City, where ten barangays previously under Makati’s second district were transferred.

Binay said that she is still waiting for a “sign,” as she considered herself “lucky” for having a lot of options.

“I’m still waiting for a sign and giving myself until March before I decide. I always consider myself lucky because I have many options,” Binay said in an earlier statement.

Meantime, the Makati mayor announced that residents of the 10 EMBO barangays will be given access to various services offered for free at the multi-service Lingkod Bayan Caravan regularly scheduled on a Saturday in a selected barangay.

Previously, Binay announced free consultations for EMBO residents at all barangay health centers and Ospital ng Makati in response to the clamor of affected residents complaining of inadequate health services.

“We have been receiving numerous complaints from EMBO residents about lack of access to basic health services. We are also concerned for residents and senior citizens who can no longer avail themselves of free, unlimited dialysis sessions and free maintenance medicines which Makati provides,” Binay said.

Starting 12 February, the mayor said four barangay health centers will be operating from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. instead of the usual 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, to accommodate both Makati residents and EMBO residents. These are the health centers in Bangkal, Poblacion, Kasilawan and Guadalupe Nuevo.