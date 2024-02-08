FPRRD asserts ICC has no jurisdiction in Phl

Former President Rodrigo Duterte maintained the International Criminal Court has no jurisdiction to conduct any prosecution efforts within the Philippines.

“There’s no jurisdiction. That’s a warrant of arrest of shorts arising from a case where there is no jurisdiction. That’s my concept since then,” Duterte said in an interview with Lawyer Salvador Panelo over the DZRJ on Thursday.

Panelo, on his part, said only the Philippine forces can serve the warrant of arrest to be issued by the Hague-based ICC.