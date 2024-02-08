DATEM joins as 1st Phl construction company in the global Net Zero movement

DATEM solidifies its sustainable construction advocacy as it joins as the first Filipino construction company in the global movement to attain net zero greenhouse gas emissions through the international organization, the Climate Group said.

In this action against the disastrous effects of climate change, DATEM participates in the energy efficiency initiative by doubling its energy productivity within 25 years.

The Climate Group is a non-profit organization headquartered in London and working with over 500 multinational businesses and governments worldwide to drive fast climate action for a world of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“This will further concretize our green building advocacy and sustainable construction capabilities,” DATEM President Lesley Villanueva noted.

By joining the Climate Group, Villanueva describes the milestone as a “great leap for DATEM,” for “this will reinforce better solutions to double energy productivity and consistently express our malasakit for the environment.”

Climate Group reported that through their efforts, 1,085 terawatt hours (TWh) of energy have been saved, which is “more than the combined annual electricity use of Brazil and Canada and 380 million metric tons of CO2e emissions have been reduced.”

In this initiative, DATEM supports the collaborative programs of member corporate and government partners to stimulate global action and policy implementation that will help secure net zero.

Among the leading construction companies in the Philippines, DATEM secured a 100 percent success rate in achieving green building certification on its building projects like Menarco Tower and Arya Residences in Bonifacio Global City and Unilab Corporate Center Phases 1 and 2 in Mandaluyong City.