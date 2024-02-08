‘Build, Better, More’ earns backing amid low spending

A business group and a lawmaker have expressed support for the “Build, Better, More” project of the Marcos administration, despite the low spending on infrastructure and other capital outlays report from the Department of Budget and Management, stating that it plunged in November 2023.

The DBM report said the amount spent on infrastructure projects was cut down to P56.7 billion in November last year, 30 percent lower than the previous year’s P80.2 billion.

Further, the DBM report said that overall government spending was P433.6 billion in November, down 4.7 percent from P455 billion a year earlier.

More projects

With this, MAP president Rene Almendras and MAP chairperson for the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Eduardo Yap wants the Marcos administration to build more infrastructure projects such as bridges, particularly to improve the country’s worsening traffic.