'Bawal ang bastos' ordinance passed in Danao City

The Danao City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting various forms of gender-based streets and public spaces sexual harassment.

Danao City Councillor Carmen Remedios H. Durano told DAILY TRIBUNE that the said ordinance is a commitment to human dignity and gender equality and encompasses in physical spaces, online platforms, workplaces, educational institutions, and public utility vehicles.

The ordinance provides for the strict implementation of Republic Act No. 11313 or otherwise known as the " Safe Spaces Act" in the City of Danao.

Durano said this is also known as " Bawal Bastos Ordinance of Danao City".

"Hilig manitsit, mangyakap, mamalikas, manutok/manlili (intrusive staring) o bisag unsa pa na nga mga unwanted and uninvited sexual actions or remarks against any person regardless of the motive for committing such action or remarks," she said.

Overall, this ordinance emphasizes awareness, prevention, and support for both victims and offenders, ensuring a safer and more respectful environment.

Ordinance No. 2023-17-028 affirms the value of dignity of every person, guarantees full respect for human life, recognizes the role of women in nation-building, and ensures the fundamental equality before the law of women and men.

Durano reiterated that men and women shall enjoy equality, security, and safety not only in private but also on the streets, public spaces, online, workplaces, and educational and training institutions.

A sexual harassment hotline has been created and being operated by the Danao City Social Welfare and Development Office.

Penalties has been set on such prohibited acts on unwarranted sexual actions and remarks.