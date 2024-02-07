Yokohama eyes P3.5-B expansion project in Clark Freeport

Clark Freeport — Renowned Japanese tire maker Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. (YRC) is planning to expand its operations inside Clark Freeport by infusing P3.5 billion to its tire plant here.

According to Clark Development Corporation (CDC) president and CEO, Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera, the company aims to expand their Yokohama Tire Philippines Inc. (YTPl) plant here that will increase their daily tire output to 32,500 per day from the usual 30,700 tires per day.

Devanadera said that the expansion plan was revealed during a meeting between CDC and YTPI officials on 25 January here, adding that the expansion project underscores Clark's reputation as a preferred investment destination.