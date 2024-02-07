Yemen rebels claim fresh Red Sea ship attacks

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (AFP) — Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels said Tuesday they struck US and British ships in two separate attacks in the Red Sea, one of which was confirmed by a security firm.

In a statement, Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said the “the first attack targeted the American ship Star Nasia, while the other targeted the British ship Morning Tide.”

Security firm Ambrey had earlier reported a drone attack on a British-owned cargo ship off rebel-held Yemen, the latest in dozens of incidents in the Red Sea.

The Barbados-flagged ship “reportedly incurred minor damage on the port side” in an attack off the rebel-held port city of Hodeida, Ambrey said, adding there were no casualties.

The ship speeded up and performed “evasive maneuvers” before continuing south toward the Bab al-Mandeb strait, the firm said.

British maritime security agency UKMTO said it had received a report of an incident off Hodeida.

“The master stated that a projectile was fired at his vessel on the port side which passed over the deck, causing slight damage to the bridge windows,” United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said, without identifying the vessel or the flag it was flying.

“The vessel and crew are safe,” it added, saying the ship was proceeding on its voyage as planned.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who control much of the war-torn country, have been harassing Red Sea shipping for months in protest against the Israel-Hamas war.

Their attacks have triggered reprisals by US and British forces, including a wave of air strikes that hit dozens of targets late on Saturday.

The Houthis “will carry out more military operations against all hostile American-British targets” in self-defense, Saree said in Tuesday’s statement published on X, formerly Twitter.