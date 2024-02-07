Rape suspect nabbed in Parañaque

The Parañaque City police Warrant and Subpoena Unit arrested a courier facing charges for four counts of rape Monday afternoon.

Report reaching the Southern Police District alias Arnold, 32, tagged by the police as the No. 1 wanted person under station level was arrested at around 2:15 p.m. along Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City.

Before the arrest, police received information about the lair of the suspect thus they planned out an operation to capture him.

Members of the WSU arrested the suspect by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Moises Domingo De Castro of Family Court Branch 10, Parañaque City, on 17 January 2024, for four counts of rape.

Judge De Castro recommended a bail of P200,000 for each count.

While waiting for the commitment order from the issuing court, the suspect was temporarily detained at the police custodial facility after his arrest.