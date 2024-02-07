P1.8-B disbursed to 299K senior citizens in Central Visayas as monthly aid

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) disclosed yesterday that 299,737 indigent senior citizens benefitted from the monthly social pension program of the national government.

DSWD-7 regional director Shalaine Lucero said the indigent senior citizens received their P500 monthly stipend in 2023.

She cited the P1.8 billion released represents 100 percent of the target number of senior citizens in the region.

The beneficiaries include 127,439 from Cebu; 99,490 from Bohol; 62,287 from Negros Oriental; and 10,521 from Siquijor. The number represents 7 percent of the 4 million indigent senior citizens in the country.

The payout were direct and the transfer of funds to 80 local government units that facilitated the distribution to their respective constituents.

Republic Act No. 11916 or the Social Pension for Indigent Seniors Act, provides a 100 percent increase in the monthly stipend to help beneficiaries with the sustained price increase of various commodities.

The social pension program covers indigent elderlies who are frail, sickly, or have a disability, or those who have no permanent source of income or regular support from their family, and must have no pension from government or private agencies.