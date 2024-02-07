Manila accepting late free birth registry

Mayor Honey Lacuna announced yesterday the city government is now accepting applications for late registration of birth certificates.

According to the mayor, the program, dubbed, “Operation Birth Right” will be conducted for the whole month of February and will be at no cost to the registrants.

Lacuna said the office of the City Civil Registry Office-Manila under Encar Ocampo will be undertaking the said program which will cover those aged 0-17 only.

The kid involved, Lacuna said, must be a Manila-born resident who had not been registered.

Ocampo said the requirements are as follows: Certificate of no record (PSA and LCR), birth certificate prepared by the hospital, affidavit to use of the surname of the father, marriage contract if parents are married and photocopy of parents’ IDs.

Apart from the birth certificate, the affidavit can also be obtained from the hospital where the child concerned was born, she added.

Lacuna likewise said that there is no limit as to the number of applicants that will be processed, for as long as they meet the deadline which is end of February, within which they should have already submitted the required documents.