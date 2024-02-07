Man arrested for alleged rape of 16-year-old

Operatives of the Manila Police District PS 8 on Tuesday arrested a man wanted for raping a 16-year-old girl in Sta. Mesa, Manila.

Presently detained at MPD-PS 8 is the suspect identified as Karl Louie Verzosa y Baldonadi, 21, a resident of Ipil-ipil Street, Sta. Mesa, Manila. He was arrested at 11:30 p.m. in an apartment in Barangay 598, Sta. Mesa, Manila.

Verzosa was arrested on the strength of a warrant of arrest issued by Presiding Judge James Sy branch 4 RTC Manila with bail recommended.

Based on court records, the suspect was charged in court for raping 16-year-old on 25 July 2013.