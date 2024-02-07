Hyundai brings innovative, safety culture into North-South Commuter Railway Project

South Korea's Hyundai Engineering & Construction and Dong Ah Geological, as a jont venture, has begun laying the system for the southern part of the North-South Commuter Railway Project in the Philippines, integrating modern technologies and establishing safety construction practices among Filipinos.

Hyundai is taking charge of the area stretching from Sucat in Muntinlupa City to Calamba City in Laguna.

Nine stations will be built along this 31.5-kilometer distance, and will serve up to 600,000 passengers daily.

The entire railway project covers Clark in Pampanga to Calamba in Laguna, and is targeted to be completed by 2028.