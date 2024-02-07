Hyundai brings innovative, safety culture into North-South Commuter Railway Project

South Korea's Hyundai Engineering & Construction and Dong Ah Geological, as a jont venture, has begun laying the system for the southern part of the North-South Commuter Railway Project in the Philippines, integrating modern technologies and establishing safety construction practices among Filipinos.
Hyundai is taking charge of the area stretching from Sucat in Muntinlupa City to Calamba City in Laguna.
Nine stations will be built along this 31.5-kilometer distance, and will serve up to 600,000 passengers daily.
The entire railway project covers Clark in Pampanga to Calamba in Laguna, and is targeted to be completed by 2028.
Hyundai Project Director Hyung Tae Jeong said the firm is working at "full speed" as directed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Since the project's groundbreaking ceremony in July last year, Hyundai has been setting up its yard construction area in Laguna for completion this month.
The successful execution of this 31.5km section is critical to the overall success of the South Commuter Railway Project, promising to make a significant and lasting impact on the nation's developmental path and enhancing its global reputation in the field of infrasturcture innovation.
Once the railway begins operations, the government said travel time of passengers will be cut by half from 2 hours, which is the usual for bus transport.
Safety culture training center and Smart construction
To enhance the efficient management of large-scale projects, HDJV has declared its commitment to implementing the cutting- edge Smart Project Management System. Furthermore, with the support of DOTr, HDJV will establish the first Safety Culture Training Center in the Philippines to take root for a safety culture in the Philippines.
CSR Initiatives
In addition to the technical efforts, HDJV's CSR focuses on aiding underprivileged communities in construction local areas. Initiatives include distributing over 200 school supplies and groceries to these groups in each city, starting in Santa Rosa last December.
Additionally, a childcare center is planned for Santa Rosa, targeting support specifi-cally to those in need. These actions aim to directly improve education and nutrition in vulnerable communities, offer crucial sup- port to working parents, and enhance over- all community well-being and sustainable growth.
Technical improvement of bridges
Backed by innovative and efficient culture, Hyundai is also proposing a revised design for bridges in a cost saving and structurally safe way, which involve the balanced cantilever bridge and the precast segment bridge.
Jeong said the revised design will bring, as a win-win strategy, between DOTr and Hyundai, not only cost savings but also safer working cir- cumstance.