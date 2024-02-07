Filinvest Malls, COMELEC launch voter registration program

In a move to enhance voter accessibility, Filinvest Malls becomes the first mall chain to sign a Memorandum of Agreement with the Commission on Elections to launching the Register Anywhere Program, during a contract signing ceremony at Festival Mall on 7 February 2024.

Tristan Las Marias, president & CEO of Filinvest Land, Inc., and COMELEC Chairman George Erwin Garcia solidified their commitment to RAP during the ceremony.

Operational from 12 February to 30 September 2024, RAP will establish registration sites in key Filinvest Mall locations, including Festival Mall (Alabang), Main Square (Bacoor), Fora Mall (Tagaytay, and IL Corso (Cebu). This initiative seeks to enhance the efficiency of the voter registration process, prioritizing accessibility and community involvement, with the locations strategically selected to ensure easy access for diverse communities.

"We are dedicated to enabling every eligible Filipino to exercise their right to vote, and the Register Anywhere Program is a pivotal stride toward realizing this vision," said Las Marias.

The Register Anywhere Program eliminates geographical barriers, allowing individuals to register regardless of their city or province of residence. This means even those residing far from their hometowns can conveniently participate in the registration process without the need for extensive travel, thereby promoting accessibility like never before.

In addition to its accessibility, RAP also extends its reach to cater to vulnerable sectors such as senior citizens, persons with disabilities and Indigenous persons. A special RAP schedule has been established for these sectors at Festival Mall, underscoring its commitment to inclusivity and equal participation.

The introduction of the Register Anywhere Program represents a significant step toward fostering inclusive and accessible voter registration processes in the Philippines. Filinvest Malls encourages all eligible voters to seize the opportunity provided by RAP, contributing to increased voter turnout and a fortified democratic foundation.

Stay informed with updates on the Register Anywhere Program (RAP) by visiting the Facebook pages of Festival Mall, Main Square, Fora Mall and IL Corso.

(L-R): COMELEC Commissioner Rey E. Bulay, COMELEC Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia, Filinvest Land, Inc. President & CEO Tristan D. Las Marias, Filinvest Development Corporation Vice Chairperson Josephine Gotianun Yap

(L-R): Filinvest Malls First Vice President & Retail Business Head, Mitch A. Dumlao, Filinvest Land, Inc. President & CEO Tristan D. Las Marias, COMELEC Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia, Filinvest Development Corporation Vice Chairperson Josephine Gotianun Yap, COMELEC Commissioner Rey E. Bulay