DoTr chief says new railway projects seen to boost mobility, PH economy

MANILA, Philippines — The North - South Commuter Railway (NSCR) and the South Long Haul (SLH) rail will revive the Philippines’ rail industry, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Friday.

According to Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista , the projects will provide world- class railways that will run from the northern to the southern parts of Luzon.

“Tayo ay gagawa ng isang railroad network na world- class – maipagmamalaki hindi lamang sa Asya, kundi pati na sa buong mundo.

Mga bago, moderno, at mabilis na tren na tatakbo mula Clark hanggang Calamba patuloy hanggang Bicol,” Sec. Bautista said.

( We will build a world - class railway network that we can be proud of not just in Asia, but with the whole world. New, modern, and fast trains will run from Clark, to Calamba, and to Bicol.)