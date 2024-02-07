Confirmed: Bea-Dominic break up after three years

Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque, who have been in a relationship for three years, appear to have fallen victim to the recent breakup pandemic among celebrity couples.

The engaged couple’s split, the subject of frenzied speculation over the last few weeks, was finally confirmed by TV host Boy Abunda in the 5 February episode of Fast Talk With Boy Abunda.

“As we talk today, yes, hiwalay po si Dominic at tsaka si Bea (Yes, Dominic and Bea have separated),” Abunda said.

“Ako’y nalungkot ho talaga dahil madalas, ‘pag nagkikita kami ni Bea ay nagkakakwentuhan ho kami tungkol sa buhay, tungkol sa kanila, their marriage plans, etcetera (I was saddened by the news because when I usually see Bea, we talk about life, about her life with Dominic, their marriage plans, etcetera),” he added.

Rumors of the pair’s breakup were triggered when netizens noticed that Alonzo was no longer wearing her engagement ring in her recent photos on Instagram. The actress has also been mum about their wedding plans.

Meanwhile, Roque turned off comments on his Instagram account as soon as the breakup speculations emerged.