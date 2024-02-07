Confirmed: Bea-Dominic break up after three years

Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque, who have been in a relationship for three years, appear to have fallen victim to the recent breakup pandemic among celebrity couples.
The engaged couple’s split, the subject of frenzied speculation over the last few weeks, was finally confirmed by TV host Boy Abunda in the 5 February episode of Fast Talk With Boy Abunda.
“As we talk today, yes, hiwalay po si Dominic at tsaka si Bea (Yes, Dominic and Bea have separated),” Abunda said.
“Ako’y nalungkot ho talaga dahil madalas, ‘pag nagkikita kami ni Bea ay nagkakakwentuhan ho kami tungkol sa buhay, tungkol sa kanila, their marriage plans, etcetera (I was saddened by the news because when I usually see Bea, we talk about life, about her life with Dominic, their marriage plans, etcetera),” he added.
Rumors of the pair’s breakup were triggered when netizens noticed that Alonzo was no longer wearing her engagement ring in her recent photos on Instagram. The actress has also been mum about their wedding plans.
Meanwhile, Roque turned off comments on his Instagram account as soon as the breakup speculations emerged.
Before Abunda, it was entertainment reporter Ogie Diaz who disclosed the couple’s separation, citing confidential sources.
Abunda later affirmed Ogie Diaz’s report on Alonzo and Roque. “So I was shocked, na tama si Ogie Diaz po (Ogie Diaz was right).”
However, Abunda said the couple is still trying to talk things through.
“They’re trying to understand each other; They’re going through a rough patch,” he said. “May God grant what is best for them,” he concluded.
Alonzo and Roque were expected to tie the knot this year, after Roque popped the question during Alonzo’s shoot with celebrity fashion photographer Mark Nicdao at the Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Bataan in July last year.
News about Alonzo and Roque’s relationship started back in July 2020 after the 33-year-old actor shared a photo of them together in Tokyo, Japan.
However, it was only in an exclusive interview in August 2021 that the 36-year-old actress confirmed their relationship. Alonzo said she preferred her relationship to be more lowkey this time.
They got engaged after more than two years of dating. Alonzo, who shared the engagement news on Instagram, recalled that she felt everything went in “slow motion” as the actor proposed to her: “I want this real thing to happen forever. And right then and there, in front of the people we love, we decided on forever.”
Is that “forever” gone for good?