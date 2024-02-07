Catapang: PDLs’ welfare always Bucor’s top priority

Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. has reiterated the agency’s unwavering commitment to championing the welfare of persons deprived of liberty.

Catapang assured Bicol Saro Partylist Representative Brian Raymund Yamsuan, who called on the BuCor to ensure the welfare of PDLs as the agency intensifies its efforts to forge joint ventures with the private sector to generate income for the agency.

The welfare of PDLs will always be BuCor’s top priority, Catapang said.

He added that aside from the opportunity for PDLs to earn a living while serving their sentences, these collaborations with government and non-government agencies will also be part of their reformation in preparation for their release and reintegration into society.

“Under the ‘Bagong Bucor sa Bagong Pilipinas’ program, no one will be left behind as we navigate our modernization program to make the Bucor relevant, sustainable, and respected,” Catapang said.

He added: “Under Republic Act 10575, we have the absolute authority to design, formulate, and implement land-use development plans and policies to maximize our assets’ value for the effective and extensive reformation (corrections) programs for national inmates.”

Aside from the existing seven prison and penal farms, he said BuCor may propose additional penal farms to decongest the penal institutions and accommodate the increasing number of inmates.”

He also assured Yamsuan that it is in their mandate under RA 10575, otherwise known as the Bureau of Corrections Act of 2013, to ensure the safekeeping of PDLs within established United Nations standards.

Catapang also thanked the solon for commending him for taking the lead in developing BuCor’s properties through collaborations with the private sector and for teaming up with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority in establishing economic zones in select prison and penal farms.