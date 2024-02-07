CAAP ensures Bicol Airport safety amid Mayon Volcano unrest

In light of the recent activity of the Mayon Volcano, the Bicol International Airport was inspected by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Tuesday afternoon, 6 February, to guarantee runway safety.

DOTr Undersecretary for Aviation Robert Lim and CAAP Director General, Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo, personally visited BIA in order to supervise the ongoing inspection of the runway and minimize ashfall and pollutants that can affect aircraft operations.

According to CAAP Area 5 manager Cynthia Tumanut, no flights were canceled due to Mayon-related activities.

Tumanut said that the most recent phreatic eruption of Mayon Volcano occurred last Sunday. Regular runway inspections are underway, with no detection of ashfall reported.

Meanwhile, DG Tamayo, Usec. Lim, and Area 5 manager Tumanut convened to discuss the preparation for the acceptance and turnover of BIA facilities to CAAP.

The CAAP chief stated that as of now, the agency has not yet granted final acceptance of the airport, as the Department of Transportation has initiated a contract bid for the construction of a passenger terminal, a runway extension, and other facilities at BIA.

Tamayo added that through this discussion, the acceptance process will be expedited, enabling CAAP to carry out repairs and other maintenance work at BIA.