'Build, Better, More' earns support amid low infra spending

A business group and a lawmaker have aired backing on the “Build, Better, More” project of the Marcos Jr. Administration, despite the low spending on infrastructure and other capital outlays report from the Department of Budget and Management, stating that it plunged in November 2023.

The DBM report said the amount spent on infrastructure projects was cut down to P56.7 billion in November last year, 30 percent lower than the previous year's P80.2 billion.

Further, the DBM report said that overall government spending was P433.6 billion in November, down 4.7 percent from P455 billion a year earlier.

More budget for DPWH

Surigao del Sur 1st District Rep. Romeo Momo on Monday expressed support for President Marcos’ “Build, Better, More Program” as he sought more budget for the Department of Public Works and Highways.

“Indeed, the backbone of an economy is its infrastructure, hence as legislators, we need to ensure that, not only do we have relevant laws in support of our infrastructure projects and programs, such as the PPP Code and RROW Bill (HB 6571, amending RA 10752), but more importantly, the DPWH shall have correct and sufficient budget for its various priority programs and operating expenses,” he told DPWH officials and committee members during the briefing held at EDSA Shangri-la Hotel in Mandaluyong City.

Momo highlighted the need for Congress “to be apprised of the department’s accomplishments, as well as its major concerns, for us to act accordingly so that all together as public servants, we can work as one towards achieving a common goal of giving the Filipino people better and improved lives.”

Also, during the briefing, the DPWH discussed its accomplishment and performance report for 2023, its 2024 project implementation, the department’s policy and direction, including priorities, major programs, and projects for 2025, and updates on the Official Development Assistance (ODA) and other issues.

It was determined during the DPWH briefing that there were significant budget cuts for the following priority programs of the department which greatly affects its performance of functions: Preliminary Detailed Engineering, Road Right of Way, ODA Infrastructure Flagship Projects, and the Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses.

It was then resolved by the committee to discuss these concerns with House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Momo, a former DPWH undersecretary, extended his gratitude to the agency and vowed to work together for the fulfillment of the Marcos administration’s infrastructure projects.

“This briefing did not only apprise everyone as to the status or development of our respective legislative district’s infrastructure projects but it also gave us the total perspective as to where our nation’s infrastructure progress is going in the succeeding years,” he said.

Earlier, the lawmaker hailed the passage of the Public-Private Partnership Code of the Philippines or PPP Code, which he sponsored in plenary, for it will strengthen the relationship between the public and the private sectors and help the government achieve its infrastructure agendas.

He thanked President Marcos for turning the landmark legislation into a reality and said it shows the President's understanding of the importance of legal framework in fulfilling his administration’s infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, MAP president Rene Almendras and MAP chairperson for the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Eduardo Yap wanted the Marcos Jr. administration to build more infrastructure projects such as bridges to improve the country’s worsening traffic.

“Construct more bridges over Pasig River to divert and relieve over-concentration of vehicles in the few existing bridges; provide more on and off-ramps for existing Skyways, while clearing ground-level traffic to enable vehicles to exit or access the ramps; and provide more alternate exits and entry points to the NLEX and SLEX tollways to decongest existing tollgates,” the two officials said.

Further, they said Marcos Jr., through the “Build, Better, More” project, should construct more effective and sustainable flood control measures, such as underground large-diameter storm drainage tunnels to drain depressed intersections, such as at EDSA corner Ortigas Avenue and EDSA at Camp Crame and Camp Aguinaldo, to provide resiliency and avoid shutdowns; construct water interceptors and catchments to prevent rainwater from cascading down from surrounding mountains to MM; and construct dedicated car parking buildings with tax exemptions and administrative incentives.