BBM: Speed up water projects

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the swift completion of all water-related projects nationwide as water supply problems would lower the standard of living, derail economic growth, and cause social unrest.

At the inauguration of the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project on Wednesday, the President emphasized that the partnership between the public and private sectors is a good way of dealing with the lack of water during the dry season.

“It is for this reason that I continually stress the urgency of improving water security and direct the agencies concerned to expedite the completion of all water projects across the country,” Marcos said.

He added: “Of all emergencies, water scarcity is the hardest to contain. It is, however, preventable with foresight, the right plans, united action, and strong political will.”

Move away from groundwater

The Davao City Water District and Apo Agua Infrastructura Inc., a water subsidiary of Aboitiz InfraCapital, entered into a public-private partnership to establish the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project — one of the Philippines’ largest private bulk water supply facilities that will supply over 300 million liters per day of safe and sustainable water to the Davao City Water District for the people of Davao City’s second district.

Apo Agua’s agreement with DCWD is a shift in the dependence of Davao City’s main water supply from groundwater wells to the more sustainably sourced surface water of the Tamugan River.

According to Marcos, the project incorporates the water-energy nexus concept, where the hydro plant generates electricity.

He said the project would reduce reliance on the “already burdened electricity grid” and meet the growing demand for better environmental stewardship and more responsible management of natural resources.

“This is very important as we have changed [the] policy, and we are now starting to feel the effects of what we have been doing in the past, that was digging wells. Our aquifers are already starting to feel the effects, and they are not being replenished enough. Which is ironic because we have sufficient surface water in the Philippines,” Marcos said in his speech.

The Philippines, he said, is not a dry country. So this model we are inaugurating today is right in line with the shift in government policy of taking water from surface water sources rather than digging wells.”