Aurora Pacific Economic Zone gets new RE investor

The Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority has another investor, the Amaris Energy Inc., which will develop a 100-megawatt power plant utilizing renewable energy from natural resources in the area.

At the signing of a memorandum of understanding at the Cocoon Hotel in Quezon City Monday, APECO president Atty. Gil Taway IV said the entry of Amaris Energy, after the Philippine Aerospace Development Corporation, is a “turning point” in catalyzing the rapid growth of the area in support of the existing energy demand of present locators while allowing new investors to come in.

“This collaboration signifies a turning point for our Ecozone, as we embark on a path towards sustainable progress and energy security,” Taway said.

“Our partnership with Amaris not only supports our existing infrastructure but also paves the way for incoming investors in our Ecozone. We are proud to contribute to the national goverment’s vision of energy security specially in the far-flung provinces of our beautiful country,” he added.

Brilliant future

For his part, Amaris Energy Inc. president Antonio P. Manahan Jr. said APECO “has a brilliant future.”

“Amaris believes that APECO, with it’s new leadership, has a brilliant future. Amaris is privileged to be working with APECO and we will be partners in exploring an energy future that is built on the foundation of sustainability. We encourage other players in the energy sector, especially those who share our mission of channeling and utilizing energy in the most conscientious way, to invest in APECO,” Manahan said.

Taway IV said they considered the new partnership with Amaris as an enabler of its plans for the area and also supporting the Marcos administration’s thrusts of “National Security, Food Security and Energy Security.”

Bountiful resources

Recognizing the immense potential of the zone’s coastal region, APECO is dedicated to harnessing Casiguran’s bountiful resources to transform the zone into progress and a model for balanced and sustainable development while preserving and showcasing the natural wonders that make Aurora a true gem of the Philippines.

Taway IV said, through APECO, which was primarily focused on ecotourism in past years, the Ecozone now “looks to find rapid growth by including light and medium industries and selected heavy industries.”

According to Taway, being a far-flung province in Eastern Philippines, the foundations for reliable energy infrastructure is an ongoing project in the area where APECO finds itself contributing tthrough its partnership with Amaris.