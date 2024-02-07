Alpha Assistenza guilty of illegal recruitment — DMW

The Milan-based immigration consultancy firm Alpha Assistenza SRL is guilty of conducting illegal recruitment activities in the Philippines, the Department of Migrant Workers declared Wednesday.

This was raised by DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia during the hearing of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers on the widescale illegal recruitment activities of the Alpha Asssitenza SRL.

Chaired by Senator Raffy Tulfo, the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers conducted an inquiry in aid of legislation into illegal recruitment activities by Alpha Assistenza SRL, a "patronato,” which is co-owned by Krizelle Respicio and Frederick Dutaro.

In an interview over the DAILY TRIBUNE’s “Usapang OFW” in September last year, the complainants, namely, Vanessa Antonio, Enrique Catilo and Apple Cabasis, alleged that Alpha Assistenza, headed by Respicio and Dutaro, allegedly duped over 400 Filipinos both in the Philippines and Italy who paid exorbitant fees for relatives in the Philippines to secure what later turned out to be non-existent jobs under Italy’s “decreto flussi” program.

Citing the results of their investigation, Olalia said that the Alpha Assistenza SRl was guilty of conducting illegal recruitment activities in the country.

“It was not a licensed recruitment agency. It was never given any license by the DMW. It was found out by the DWM investigating team that it has conducted recruitment activities in the Philippines. Therefore, it is guilty of conducting illegal recruitment,” he told the Senate panel.