AirAsia Phl warns against fake social media accounts

AirAsia Philippines alerts the public about suspicious or bogus social media profiles that provide low-cost domestic and international travel packages that include accommodations, tours, and other activities.

This comes after a number of allegations about shady Facebook accounts using AirAsia's name that have started to appear, particularly now that many travellers are looking forward to the summer season.

Oftentimes, those victimized by online scams who fell for rock-bottom deals end up holding fake bookings that cannot be retrieved during check-in procedures. A victim who reached AirAsia claimed to have been enticed by a P1,999 all-in deal, which eventually became a scam after the alleged agent went offline after their transaction. Another victim said the offering seemed legit because of the testimonies from previous customers.

“While social media pages and communities serve as an information-sharing platform for travellers, we strongly recommend visiting only AirAsia’s legitimate social media platforms, such as Fly AirAsia, where information on flight schedules and promotions is posted. While we sincerely empathise with those victimised by scammers, we only honour transactions made through authorised AirAsia travel agent partners or via www.airasia.com and airasia move,” AirAsia Head of Communications and Public Affairs and First Officer Steve Dailisan shares.

According to recent data from the Asia Scam Report, 24.8 percent of Filipinos react to demands from scammers too soon, and 21.1 percent decide to take a chance despite having doubts about the online proposal.

While some pretend to be legitimate travel agents representing the airline, other bogus social media accounts contain more dangerous clickbait posts, which lead to malicious websites that often result in hacking.

“Think twice before closing an online transaction. Transact only with verified profiles and brand accounts. Double check with other legit online sources and always have reservations if the offer is too good to be true,” Dailisan added.