2025 plebiscite unlikely — Comelec

The Commission on Elections announced on Wednesday that they cannot hold a plebiscite next year when two “big” elections will be conducted.

Comelec chairman George Erwin Garcia said in an interview that the public votes in a plebiscite as a culmination of efforts to amend or revise the Constitution either through a People’s Initiative, constitutional convention, or a constituent assembly.

Garcia added that the high court previously ruled that the poll body “cannot include a plebiscite for the amendment of the constitution on a regular election.”

The Comelec is gearing up for the May 2025 midterm elections and December barangay elections that same year.

Currently, there is an effort to amend the constitution via the People’s Initiative, aiming to enable Congress to collectively vote on charter change proposals. However, the Comelec has ceased accepting signature forms associated with this initiative to conduct additional analysis on its methods and guidelines.

Simultaneously, the Senate is addressing proposed revisions to the “restrictive” economic clauses in the 1987 Constitution through Resolution of Both Houses No. 6. This may result in the formation of a constituent assembly composed of members of Congress.

“If in case the constituent assembly would be able to pass by this year or before the end of this year an amendment to a provision to the constitution, unfortunately… we cannot hold such plebiscite in 2025. The most that we can hold that is in 2026,” Garcia said.

“You cannot squeeze a plebiscite in the middle of an election. Even prior to 2025, you cannot do that,” he added.

The poll head noted that the people should have “a clear mind” when voting and they cannot mix a plebiscite and a regular election during the same year.

“If it’s an amendment, focus on the amendment. If it’s elections, focus on the elections. Simply because you’re not just amending a simple law. You’re amending the constitution, the very heart of our democratic processes,” he said.