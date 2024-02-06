Relief goods donated to flood-affected residents

Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao Leo Tereso Magno sends out 30 boxes of canned goods to be part of the relief goods of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 11 to flood-affected residents in the region.

On Monday, 5 February, PRO 11 accepted the canned goods as part of Magno's commitment to support their humanitarian activities.

Magno has been helping PRO 11 on their community relations activities since July last year.

Aside from the canned goods, Magno also committed to helping the PRO 11 in terms of medical and even educational aspect.

The donations were received by Police Captain Petchy Apas of the Regional Community Affairs Division, PRO 11.