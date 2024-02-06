Probe hazardous ‘spaghetti’ wires — Tulfo

Senator Raffy Tulfo on Tuesday filed a resolution to probe the alarming surge in road accidents caused by hazardous dangling live cable wires over the streets or the so-called “spaghetti” wires.

Senate Resolution 922 is directing an appropriate committee to investigate the frequent accidents on the roads caused by the mishandling and improper maintenance of live wires and unattended wires.

Tulfo cited several complaints through his public service program.

“Victims of accidents caused by live cable wire mishandling often face significant challenges in pursuing recourse against the negligent parties. The difficulties faced by these victims hinder their ability to seek justice and fair compensation for injuries, fatalities, and property damage resulting from such accidents,” the senator said in his resolution.

Tulfo stressed the need to summon electric and telephone companies and other entities managing live cable wires.

He likewise emphasized the need to review the charter and mandate of certain government agencies, such as the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and Department of Public Works and Highways, as well as local government units, including city engineering offices and other similar offices and agencies, to ensure the proper discharge of their functions, keeping the public safe from the road risks.

Tulfo said concerned companies must also regular inspection and maintenance checks on the cable wire installations to immediately identify and rectify potential hazards.

“The responsible entities shall directly be held accountable for any injuries, fatalities, or property damage that may occur,” he added.