Easterlies to bring continued rains in Mindanao areas

The easterlies are expected to continue to bring rains across Davao, Caraga, and SOCCSKSARGEN regions, said the state weather bureau, PAGASA, on Tuesday.

In its latest weather bulletin, PAGASA weather forecaster Patrick Del Mundo also warned residents of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

The latest report from the Davao de Oro Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management office showed that the number of fatalities due to floods and landslides in the province has risen to 21.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said the Northeast Monsoon, or Hanging Amihan, is set to return this Thursday, bringing chill winds to extreme Northern Luzon and going lower to Northern Luzon on Friday.

No low-pressure area is being monitored at the time of writing. However, cloud clusters are present in Eastern Mindanao and may be expected to bring rain in the coming days until Thursday.

Metro Manila’s temperature ranges from 23 °C to 32°C, Baguio from 15°C to 26°C, Metro Cebu from 25°C to 31 °C, and Metro Davao from 24°C to 31°C.