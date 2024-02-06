Dating is not only for lovers but also for the loveless.

Singles can get to know someone better on a date and may even find a romantic partner in the process. Of course, getting a date starts with setting it up.

Tricycle driver Allan Bautista of Naga City, Camarines Sur, was a little off when he recently asked someone to be his date on Valentine’s Day.

“February 14 is near. Let’s have a date, the two of us,” Bautista asked Rain Reyes, reported GMA Regional TV Balitang Bicolandia.

His passenger ignored the invitation.

“What are you looking for in a guy, good looks, rich? Don’t look for someone handsome, he will just fool you,” continued Bautista, who ignored other people flagging him for a ride.

Bautista kept asking questions of his passenger, which made her nervous, so she took a picture of the driver and his trike’s number with her phone. She got panicky when he touched her shoulder before she got off.

Reyes immediately told her father about the unwelcome advances of the tricycle driver. Police tracked Bautista and brought him to the station.

Bautista apologized to the daughter and father during their confrontation at the police station.

According to police, he faces charges of violating the Safe Spaces Act for his intrusion into Rain’s privacy.

In France, an Italian man fared worse than Bautista regarding dating.

While Marco Raduano, 40, was able to get a date and book a lunch at an elegant restaurant in the city of Bastia in Corsica on 1 February, their entrance to the venue was suddenly interrupted by French and Italian police officers in balaclava, a face and head covering.

Raduano was arrested for being wanted in Italy. The boss of the Vieste Mafia clan in northern Puglia became Italy’s most wanted fugitive after escaping from the high-security prison in Nuoro, Sardinia, on 24 February 2023.

The fugitive had been serving a 24-year sentence on charges of drug trafficking and illegal arms possession, among others, when he escaped by rappelling down the prison building using bedsheets tied at the ends, according to reports.

He then hid in Corsica under an assumed name to mislead police until his date with a young woman led to his arrest.