Checks in mail for Saudi OFWs

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Philippine government has received and processed over 1,000 insurance claims from Saudi Arabia intended for Filipino workers affected by bankrupt companies.

In a video message posted on social media on Tuesday, Marcos said the update comes as part of the promise made by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to ensure that the workers receive their due compensation.

“I am happy to inform our OFWs in Saudi Arabia that the payment of insurance by the Saudi government continues,” President Marcos said in a statement.

“The Overseas Filipino Bank and LandBank have processed 1,104 Alinma Bank Indemnity Cheques, totaling P868,740,544,” he said.

According to the President, 1,014 cheques have been cleared and credited to the individual accounts, with 843 payments successfully completed.

This represents significant progress in fulfilling the commitment made by the Saudi Crown Prince.

“The promise of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia continues his promise to us that they will pay the insurance claims. So, this is good news for our OFWs in Saudi Arabia,” Marcos said.

The Philippine government has expressed gratitude to the Saudi Arabian government for honoring its commitment and ensuring the welfare of Filipino workers.

Marcos said the continued cooperation between the two countries will benefit both nations and their citizens.

Last October, Marcos assured more than 10,000 Filipinos employed abroad who lost their jobs due to the Middle East’s 2015 economic crisis that they would receive their payment from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia “soon.”

Last December, the Saudi government began sending checks to some overseas Filipino workers entitled to labor claims dating back years.

“The claimants are receiving communications from Saudi entities in fulfillment of the promise of the Crown Prince. (But) as we speak, there are certain challenges,” said DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia in a year-end press conference on 29 December 2023.

According to Olalia, the difficulties include that some claimants have passed away, and their survivors may find it difficult to obtain the checks from overseas banks that their late spouses left behind and had deposited in a Philippine bank.

Olalia said that to help all the workers receive their checks, the DMW is working with the OF (Overseas Filipino) Bank.