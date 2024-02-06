LATEST

Bong Go graces Access to Medicine summit

LOOK: Senator Christopher "Bong" Go graces the Access to Medicines Summit 2024, which showcased a groundbreaking display of unity and determination for this cause. With the theme "Building Bridges. A Blueprint for Collaborative and Innovative Access to Medicines", this summit brought together like-minded stakeholders and practices from across Southeast Asia to tackle the pressing issue of equitable access to medicines. The summit, which was held from 6 to 7 February 2024 at the Diamond Hotel Manila, convened more than 100 key stakeholders and 32 influential speakers from government sectors, private entities, academia, and medical advocacy groups across the region. | via Kim Sancha