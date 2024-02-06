APECO welcomes another investor in renewable energy

The Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO) has another latest investor, the Amaris Energy Inc., which will develop a 100 megawatts (MW) power plant utilizing renewable energy as natural resources in the area.

At the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the Cocoon Hotel in Quezon City on Monday, APECO president, Atty. Gil Taway IV, said the entry of Amaris Energy second to the Philippine Aerospace Development Corporation is a "turning point" to catalyze the rapid growth of their area supporting the existing energy demand of present locators or investors while allowing new investors to come in.

"This collaboration signifies a turning point for our Ecozone, as we embark on a path towards sustainable progress and energy security. Our partnership with Amaris not only supports our existing infrastructure but also paves the way for incoming investors in our Ecozone. We are proud to contribute to the national goverment's vision of energy security specially in the far-flung provinces of our beautiful country," Taway said.

For his part, Amaris Energy Inc. president Antonio P. Manahan Jr. said APECO "has brilliant future."

"Amaris believes that APECO with it's new leadership has a brilliant future. Amaris is privileged to be working with APECO and we will be partners in exploring an energy future that is built on the foundation of sustainability. We encourage other players in the energy sector, especially those who share our mission of channeling and utilizing energy in the most conscientious way, to invest in APECO," Manahan Jr. said.

Taway said they considered the new partnership with Amaris as an enabler of its plans for the area but also supporting the Marcos Administration's thrusts of "National Security, Food Security and Energy Security."

Recognizing the immense potential of the zone's coastal region, APECO is dedicated to harnessing Casiguran's bountiful resources to transform the zone into progress and a model for balanced and sustainable development while preserving and showcasing the natural wonders that make Aurora a true gem of the Philippines.

Taway IV said, APECO which was primarily focused on ecotourism in the past years, the Ecozone now "looks to find rapid growth by including light and medium industries and selected heavy industries."

According to Taway, being a far-flung province in the East of the Philippines, the foundations for reliable energy infrastructure is on-going project for the area where APECO finds itself contributing now through the partnership with Amaris.