8.5-M coco seedlings sowed this year — PCA

Following the Philippine Coconut Authority’s target of increasing senility and loss of bearing, over 8.5 million coconut seedlings are set to be planted this year under the department’s Massive Coconut Planting and Replanting Project, the first of its kind to be launched in the country since the 1970s.

The PCA projects the number of seedlings for planting based on stocks and number of seednuts’ number sown in nurseries, which the agency has accumulated through partnerships with local government units and coconut farmers’ cooperatives.

“We made use of remaining funds from previous years to partner with supportive LGUs and cooperatives to establish nurseries and expand our sources of planting materials, in compliance with the President’s directives,” said PCA Administrator Bernie Cruz. “We are also maximizing our resources and stepping up our efforts in our regular planting programs.”

The PCA earlier formed a task force for the coconut enhancement project, which is primarily tasked with fostering partnerships with LGUs, coconut farmers’ organizations and cooperatives, and the private and business sectors in a “whole-of-nation” approach to reach the planting targets.

More than 1-M seedlings on tap

According to the agency, over 1 million seedlings are anticipated to be produced from provincial or communal nurseries established through partnerships with the municipalities of Sampaloc, Quezon and Sulat, Eastern Samar; the provincial government of Camarines Sur; and the Kalipunan ng Maliliit na Magniniyog ng Pilipinas, or KAMMPIL, Agricultural Cooperative of Jaro, Leyte, and San Lorenzo Ruiz Farmers Agricultural Cooperative of San Lorenzo Ruiz, Camarines Sur.

Moreover, the PCA official said the number of seedlings for planting in the coming years is expected to ‘rise significantly’ since at least two million “parental palms” will be cultivated this year, which will be used to produce more high-quality planting materials under the agency’s Coconut Hybridization Program.

Last year, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed his goal of having 100 million coconut trees planted in 2028, or by the end of his term.

“We’re fully committed to planting 100 million coconut trees by 2028 through the PCA’s Coconut Planting and Replanting Project. Our priority is crafting a clear plan to guarantee that every peso invested leaves a lasting impact,” he said in a Facebook post.

More than 2.1 million coconut seedlings were planted last year.